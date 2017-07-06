Photos and video from the Peppers Foods 2017 Island Showcase

Local vendors were in the spotlight at the sixth annual Peppers Foods Island Showcase at Peppers Foods in Cadboro Bay.

Barbecued wild sockeye salmon burgers were among the many treats given away at the event.

reporter@saanichnews.com

The 2017 Peppers Foods Island Showcase. Travis Paterson/News Staff

The 2017 Peppers Foods Island Showcase. Travis Paterson/News Staff

The 2017 Peppers Foods Island Showcase. Travis Paterson/News Staff

The 2017 Peppers Foods Island Showcase. Travis Paterson/News Staff