PHOTOS: Parkland Secondary does grad photo op in Sidney

Excited Parkland Secondary graduates filled Sidney’s Beacon Park on Wednesday, June 28 for the annual photo opportunity with family.

Some dads could be heard whining about the amount of photos being taken, while others were behind the camera trying to get the best lighting. Mothers were seen jumping into photos with their grads and friends were there to hold flowers, purses, balloons or whatever else was needed.

The excitement was felt throughout the park as the graduating students embark on their next steps beyond highschool.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Lauren Fanelli (L-R), Delaney Belknap and Taryn Bishop were among the many Parkland graduates at Sidney’s waterfront on Wednesday for the annual grad photo op. (Alisa Howlett/News staff)

graduation day Parkland Secondary School graduate Bailey Eversfield takes a moment to pose for her dad behind the camera at Beacon Park. Parkland grads had their ceremony on June 28 at UVic. Grads at Stelly’s Secondary in Central Saanich have their graduation ceremony tonight. For more photos of the PSS grads, visit peninsulanewsreview.com or the PNR’s Facebook page. (Alisa Howlett/News staff)

A group of young men from Parkland Secondary School take the photo opportunity to the next level with intense poses. (Alisa Howlett/News staff)

Miel Guerra (right) and her proud mother Miel Alva share a moment in front of the camera on Guerra’s graduation day. (Alisa Howlett/News staff)

Hundreds of people filled Beacon Park in Sidney for a friends and family photo opportunity on the day of Parkland Secondary’s graduation, Wednesday, June 28. (Alisa Howlett/News staff)