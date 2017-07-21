Pioneer Park and Brentwood Bay Emporium host shows all summer long

Brentwood Bay’s Music in the Park runs every Wednesday night, Emporium Sessions twice in August

Brentwood Bay’s Music in the Park series kicked off two Wednesdays ago when The R&B Toasters &The Butterhorns rocked Pioneer Park on the corner of West Saanich and Clarke Rd. The first two shows of the summer, including Auntie Kate &The Uncles of Funk on July 12, have seen a strong turnout and brought rhythm to the park.

Leslie Gentile of the Brentwood Bay Community Association said, “There’s a whole generation that have grown up with Music in the Park. We have a very discerning audience and they have a great taste in music.”

All are invited to the Wednesday shows running 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Bring $5 for a 50/50 ticket, blankets, lawn chairs, a picnic dinner or change for a dinner from one of the event vendors.

July 19 saw the internationally traveling duo Dustin Bentall &Kendel Carson. Vancouver-born son of Barney Bentall, Dustin has made a name and a unique sound for himself, opening for Kathleen Edwards, Blue Rodeo, Sam Roberts and Matt Mays. Kendel Carson joined with Dustin Bentall at the Grand Cariboo Opry and the two have performed together since, recently touring with Adam Doyle of Great Big Sea in South America.

July 26 sees Echo Nebraska in the park, the band behind the Canadian hit ‘Hey, Allison.’ The band performs soul strung acoustic songs with Americana influences.

Black Angus performs traditional and contemporary Irish, acoustic roots, Americana, West Coast Celtic, blues and old-time August 2.

August 9 hears from Victoria’s hottest cover band, Shaky Ground.

The Electric Timber Company plays soulgrass, roots, rock and rhythm August 16. Including upwards of thirty members, the band is a unique blend of local musicians.

Also included this year are The Emporium Sessions, which features Bill Johnson on August 3, a well-known blues musician who has been ranked with Colin James and Michael Kaeshammer. Tickets are $19.50 at the Brentwood Bay Village Emporium.

Tom Richardson performs at the Emporium August 26, an Australian musician who has earned numerous songwriting and blues awards. Richardson is best described as, “If Bob Marley surfed his way across to Mississippi, stopped in for a cup of tea with the devil before flying over to Fiji for choir practice, you would be left with something that resembled Tom Richardson.”

