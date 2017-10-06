Plenty of meals being served for Thanksgiving in Greater Victoria

Numerous options available for those looking to celebrate Thanksgiving

There are numerous Thanksgiving lunches and dinners being held throughout Greater Victora during the holiday weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 7 will be the thanksgiving dinner put on by Gordy Dodd. The dinner is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will run until 6 p.m. All are welcome (919 Pandora Ave.).

Oct 7, we invite #YYJ's less privileged to join us for our 19th annual free Thanksgiving Dinner at @ourplacesociety https://t.co/G8Ms62rVKG — Dodd's Furniture (@DoddsFurniture) September 22, 2017

There are also a number of events scheduled for Monday, Oct. 9.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. women and self-identified women can attend a drop-in meal. The event takes place at 809 Burdett Ave. and is hosted by the Sandy Merriman House and the Cool Aid Society.

At noon, anyone can attend a Thanksgiving lunch at the Esquimalt United Church Hall (500 Admiarals Rd.). The lunch is being hosted by Rainbow Kitchen. Organizers warn that the lunch is a popular event and there may be a wait time.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10 there will be a meal for youth ages 13 to 19 put on by the Alliance Youth Club and VYES. Registration is not needed (533 Yates St., front door before 5 p.m. and back door after 5).

A number of businesses are also hosting events, including 10 Acres Bisro, Hotel Grand Pacific, Brentwood Bay Resort and Spa, White Heather Team Room, Fairmont Empress, Merridale Ciderworks and more.

