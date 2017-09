High performance runner Nick Walker takes us through tip 4 of 4 video tips on training leading up to the GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon Oct. 8

Nick Walker gives his pro tips on training for a marathon. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Runner Nick Walker shares his vast experience on varying workouts to maximize performance and minimize injury leading up to the biggest marathon on Vancouver Island.

