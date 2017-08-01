Queen’s Baton Relay reaches Victoria

Mayor Lisa Helps kicked off the Queen’s Baton Relay just past noon at City Hall on Monday.

Victoria is one of four Canadian cities visited by the baton relay, which will make its way through 70 Commonwealth nations before arriving in Gold Coast Australia for the XXI Commonwealth Games in April 2018.

“I want to welcome the baton to the City of Victoria, the capital city of British Columbia. This is its 141st day, on tour through 70 countries, and it’s here today in the capital city, and as mayor that makes me very proud,” said Helps.

“My teammates represent the spirit of the Commonwealth Games – excellence, commitment, inclusion and diversity. As the baton makes its 388-day journey through 70 Commonwealth countries, it’s a golden thread that weaves us all together from different cultures, countries, socioeconomic backgrounds.”

Helps, marathon runner Bruce Deacon, para-soccer player Liam Stanley, international field hockey player Ravi Kahlon, and Commonwealth Games swimmer and triathlete Suzanne Weckend travelled from City Hall on Pandora Avenue through to Vancouver Street and Rockland Avenue where they finished at Government House.

The baton was then presented to Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon.

Helps added the city looks forward to the possibility of welcoming back the baton in 2022.

