This Horse Chestnut tree at Mc Neill and Monterey struck Oak Bay News reader Ron Carter as he lead a group on the Community Assocation of Oak Bay's walk and talk on the urban forest. (Ron Carter photo)

This Horse Chestnut tree at Mc Neill and Monterey struck Ron Carter as he lead a group on the Community Assocation of Oak Bay’s walk and talk on the urban forest.

More than 70 people turned out for the walk.

The turnout and weather added to the “treemendous” event said walk leader Ron Carter.

“(It) turned out to be timely, fun, informative and breathtaking,” he said.

