Record high collected for wildfire relief

Sooke B.C. Liquor Stores’ customers are a charitable lot.

They were among the top contributors in a B.C. Liquor Stores’ campaign to the Red Cross B.C. Fire Appeal to help people affected by the wildfires burning throughout the province.

The campaign collected a record-breaking $417,675.

Sooke residents donated $12,683, third among all B.C. Liquor Stores in the province.

Customer donations were collected over an eight-week period – between July 10 and Aug. 31 – to support the immediate needs of wildfire evacuees with emergency food, water and shelter.

Local liquor companies directly donated a portion of their proceeds on select products sold in B.C. Liquor Stores to the Red Cross as well, raising an additional $69,500.

Throughout its 14-year partnership with the Red Cross, B.C. Liquor Stores and its customers have raised nearly $3 million for humanitarian crises in Nepal, Haiti, Pakistan, Japan, Syria and Africa, as well as for disaster relief efforts closer to home in British Columbia in addition to Alberta and New Orleans.

Learn more:

B.C. Wildfire Service website