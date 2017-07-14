Royal B.C. Museum to host first adult sleepover

The Royal B.C. Museum will be hosting its first adult sleepover in August, where participants will have the chance to share ghost stories and take a behind-the-scenes-look at the museum after hours. Victoria News file photo

The Royal B.C. Museum is giving Victorians a chance to embrace their inner child and experience the nostalgia of summer with — with a grown up twist — this summer.

In August, the museum will be opening its doors for its first adult sleepover. Participants can share ghost stories around the campfire, create summer crafts and take a behind-the-scenes look at the museum by flashlight.

Night at the Museum runs from Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. to Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. Tickets are $80 per person and includes a $10 voucher to on-site food trucks, live entertainment and breakfast. Grown-up drinks are also available for purchase.

The theme of adult summer camps continues throughout the month with the museum’s day camps, where participants have the chance to sneak behind the scenes, meet staff and experience hands-on activities.

Each of the three Friday grown-up day camps has a different theme, including arts and crafts, Campfire (Hi)stories and Nature Merit Badge. Grown-up Day Camps takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are $50 per person. For more information visit royalbcmuseum.bc.ca.

kendra.wong@vicnews.com