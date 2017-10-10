Royal Bay students get down and dirty in Langford farm

GETTING DOWN AND DIRTY Royal Bay Secondary students Colton Sorchinski (left) and Tyler Reeves harvest potatoes at the Lohbrunner Community Farm in Langford Friday. Dozens of students in the school’s culinary arts program planted potatoes, carrots and beets in May as part of the farm’s community outreach. After harvesting the fruits of their labour, students made soup and enjoyed potatoes on the grill. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Royal Bay Secondary students harvest potatoes, carrots and beets at the Lohbrunner Community Farm in Langford Friday.

Dozens of students in the school’s culinary arts program planted the vegetables in May as part of the farm’s community outreach.

RELATED: Royal Bay culinary students share planting duties at farm in Langford

After harvesting the fruits of their labour, students made soup and enjoyed potatoes on the grill.

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

GETTING DOWN AND DIRTY Royal Bay Secondary students Isabelle Rondeau and Terrance tiger take the tops off beets at the Lohbrunner Community Farm in Langford Friday. Dozens of students in the school’s culinary arts program planted potatoes, carrots and beets in May as part of the farm’s community outreach. After harvesting the fruits of their labour, students made soup and enjoyed potatoes on the grill. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)