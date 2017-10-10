GETTING DOWN AND DIRTY
Royal Bay Secondary students Colton Sorchinski (left) and Tyler Reeves harvest potatoes at the Lohbrunner Community Farm in Langford Friday. Dozens of students in the school’s culinary arts program planted potatoes, carrots and beets in May as part of the farm’s community outreach. After harvesting the fruits of their labour, students made soup and enjoyed potatoes on the grill. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)
Royal Bay students get down and dirty in Langford farm
Students spent a morning harvesting potatoes, carrots and beets
