Saanich business hopes to fill up two vehicles with food

As Thanksgiving approaches, Saanich residents will have a chance to help a regional foodbank by filling two vehicles.

Berwick Retirement Communities is organizing the collection drive for Mustard Seed Street Church outside Thrifty’s in the Broadmead Village on Friday, Sept. from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those wishing to donate should look out for what community relations manager Helen Brown calls the B.A.T. (Berwick About Town) mobiles, two Honda Prius, which the company uses as complimentary courtesy cars. Non-perishable food items or cash donations are welcome, said Brown.

“Thanksgiving in itself is a reminder of all we are thankful for,” she said. “Being a member of the community helping those less fortunate is such a small way of helping one another.”

Brown said Berwick chose to partner with Mustard Seed Street Church because it positively impacts about 5,000 individuals per month including people living in poverty, as well as the working poor. “In today’s world, no one can predict when they might need to utilize this wonderful organization,” she said.