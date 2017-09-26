Saanich Peninsula 4-H celebrates with the Lt.-Gov.

4-H British Columbia and the Peninsula Country Market celebrated Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation by awarding Judith Guichon, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, a lifetime honorary 4-H membership on Sept. 23.

4-H, which stands for Head, Heart, Hands, and Health, is meant to develop leadership skills for young people in agriculture. North and Central Saanich boasts one of the larger 4-H districts in B.C. The event is meant to spread awareness of 4-H, particularly among new immigrants who are looking to get into the agricultural sector.

Guichon, formerly a rancher in the Nicola Valley, is a longtime supporter and used to be a 4-H leader herself.

Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May and Lt. Gov. Judith Guichon sing Happy Birthday to Canada in celebration of its sesquicentennial. (Hugo Wong/News staff)

Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May offers a piece of cake to Frisco the Fox, B.C. 4-H’s mascot. (Hugo Wong/News staff)

Tiegan Szulc and Sadie Tolman working the cash register at the 4-H Snack Shack. (Hugo Wong/News staff)

Levi Scott’s 4-H project involved the Edison Programmable Robot, which integrates with Lego pieces. (Hugo Wong/News staff)

Rozy Ricketts of Rozy’s Jams said her business started after she made 12 jars of jam for her husband and it “got out of control”. (Hugo Wong/News staff)

Sara Ponchet and Meghan Tomlin represented Dan’s Farm and Country Market at the Saanich Fairground. (Hugo Wong/News staff)