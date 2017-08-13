Saanich Peninsula fathful bless their furry friends

The animals were on their best behaviour (for the most part) for the Blessing of the Animals church service at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church on Sunday.

The event is an interdenominational service, with participation from North Saanich’s Holy Trinity Anglican Church and St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Sidney. The faithful and their pets gathered on the grounds of the historic church on Mount Newton Cross Road in Central Saanich, for song, worship and blessings for their furry friends.

The service saw prayers given for the well being of dogs, cats and a brave guinea pig whose owner, Brentwood Bay’s Elina Yeomans, kept close watch over her pet.

Each animal received a blessing and a certificate and a collection was taken to help raise money for the Pacific Animal Therapy Society.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Elina Yeomans of Brentwood Bay brought her guinea pig Hazel to St. Stephen’s Anglican Church for a blessing. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

The Venerable Penelope Kingham, Rector of Holy Trinity Anglican Church in North Saanich performs blessings of some of the gathered animals at St. Stephen’s Church in Central Saanich on Sunday. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

Mira, a Coton de Tulear, was brought to Sunday’s Blessing of the Animals by owner Linda Moran of Sidney. (Steven Heywood/News staff)