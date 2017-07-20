Saanich Peninsula headed for Deboccery

Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce hosts its second annual bocce tournament Friday, July 21 at the McTavish Academy of Art. (Steven Heywood/News staff file)

Get ready for a little deboccery on the Saanich Peninsula tomorrow.

Teams will gather at the McTavish Academy of Art in North Saanich for the second annual Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce bocce tournament.

Join in the fun as teams like Fuhgetabocce, Stubby Lite, Mari-Bocce Band and the News Review’s own The Scoops, roll the balls for bocce dominance on the Peninsula.

Last year’s event at the Aero Centre was a hit and this year’s event promises to be just as fun — or funner.

Have some lunch, enjoy a cold beverage, listen to some live music and watch all the fun.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. at MAOA on McTavish Road in North Saanich. The games begin at 12 p.m.