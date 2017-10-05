Saanich Peninsula students learn to play it safe with fire

Rookie Sidney firefighters Kayla Franklin and Greg Holton show students how to safely get out of a bedroom or house when there’s smoke. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

Saanich Peninsula firefighters try to make learning fun.

By the end of this week, Central Saanich, North Saanich, Saanich and Sidney firefighters will have seen almost 900 Grade 4 and 5 students at the annual student fire expo.

Held at North Saanich’s Wain Road fire hall, the expo exposes children to a variety of fire safety-themed activities. North Saanich Deputy Fire Chief Steve Knapp says they are shown smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and fire hoses — and are shown how to use them in an emergency.

“And we talk about using 9-1-1,” he explained. “Because many of them will have cell phones, they need to know where they are, their address, to report an emergency.”

The students are also shown what can happen at home — from fires in the kitchen, to damaged electrical appliances.

This year, Knapp said they are asking the kids to create a map of their homes, and to establish two ways to get out, in case of an emergency.

He said they hope the students take it home and share it with their parents and have a conversation about what to do in case of fire.

“And if parents want more information, seek out your local fire departments — they will all be happy to help.”

Sidney Firefighter Kevin MacKenzie demonstrates what to do, when what you’re cooking on the stove bursts into flames. Hint: carefully cover it with the lid to starve it of oxygen. (Steven Heywood/News staff)