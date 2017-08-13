Saanich’s Cadboro Bay Festival attracts thousands

Sculptor Fred Dobbs shows off the Canada 150 logo that he and his colleagues created over three days at Cadboro-Gyro Park. Featuring beavers, the sculpture used 60 tons of sand. Wolf Depner / News Staff

Isaac King, 4, and Leo Tuttle, 2, know that with power comes great responsibility as they team up to serve as Cadboro Bay’s friendly neighbourhood spider-men. Several face-painting stations drew plenty of business during Sunday’s Cadboro Bay Festival. Wolf Depner / News Staff

Big sister Vicky Chiang, 5, and brother Jason, 3, were among the hundreds, if not thousands of children, who enjoyed several inflatable bouncy castles during Sunday’s Cadboro Bay Festival. Wolf Depner / News Staff

Emma Sparks, 3, teams up with Saanich Police Department mascot Ace to keep an eye on things during Sunday’s Cadboro Day Festival. Wolf Depner / News Staff

Organizers estimate that Sunday’s Cadboro Bay Festival might draw up to 4,000 people when all is said and done. Wolf Depner / News Staff