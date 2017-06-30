Saanich’s Canada 150 celebrations continue beyond July 1

Canada’s big day is just around the corner, but the sesquicentennial celebrations do not end on July 1.

Coun. Vicki Sanders said Saanich residents will have several opportunities to express their appreciation for Saanich and Canada, starting with the Gorge Canada Day Picnic, by posting their thoughts on a large canvas board.

They will also have the same opportunity at the Saanich Strawberry Festival on July 9, various events coinciding with Music in the Park throughout July and August, Cadboro Bay Festival on Aug. 13, and the Sept. 30 Moon Festival.

“It’s a series of opportunity to let us know what they [Saanich residents] are grateful for,” said Sanders, one of four Canada 150 ambassadors.