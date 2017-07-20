‘Shoot’ wildlife and help Wild ARC

Rick Stiebel

News Gazette staff

Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff

This photo contest focuses on wildlife, whether it’s taking a picture in your own backyard or on a beach, mountain pass, forest or anywhere else in the province.

The B.C. SPCA’s ninth annual Wildlife-In-Focus contest offers an opportunity for shutterbugs 14 and older to submit photos of wildlife that will be voted on by people making a donation to support the B.C. SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin. Wild ARC cares for 3,000 injured and orphaned animals a year, with the costs of operation supported through donations and volunteer efforts.

Photos entered in previous competitions have been featured in the B.C. SPCA’s Animal Sense and Bark! magazines, educational materials, local newspapers, websites and social media, said Sara Dubois, chief scientific officer for the B.C. SPCA, in a media release. “From bear cubs locked in a warm embrace to mother song birds feeding their young, the images are stunning and make it hard for our judges to choose winning photos.” A new feature this year includes the creation of a deck of cards highlighting 52 of the best photos.

Entries must be submitted by Sept. 15 digitally and feature B.C. wildlife, whether it’s in your backyard or its natural habitat. Subjects may include free-living birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, fish and insects, but not feral or domestic animals or wildlife in zoos or rehabilitation facilities. Prizes for the top three photos are awarded in the categories of wild settings and backyard habitats. For more information, check out spca.bc.ca/wildlifeinfocus or email contest@wildarc.com. For live-streaming of the Wild ARC Critter Cam, visit spca.bc.ca/crittercam.

