Sidney and North Saanich athletes medal at Canada Games

Sidney’s David Boyd stuck gold in the pole vault at the Canada Games last week. (Kevin Bogetti Smith/Team BC)

Four athletes from the Saanich Peninsula won medals at the 2017 Canada Games in Winnipeg this month.

David Boyd of Sidney jumped to a gold in the pole vault, reaching a height of 4.80 meters. For Boyd, it was also a personal best.

“We got delayed for over an hour halfway through, so it took a little bit of time,” he said. “I hit every single height that I wanted to hit. And then I got 4-80 on my second attempt and then no one else got it. I put the bar at 5 (metres) for a new personal best but (the bar) came down. But 4-80 was good enough to win today.

“I am pretty excited it’s a good atmosphere here,” Boyd added about being at the Games. “It was fun.”

On the water, Piper Battersby and Katie Pearson, both of North Saanich, were part of the gold medal winning Women’s 8 rowing team.

Battersby, pointed out Lia Threlfall, communications manager from Team BC, recently received their first Athlete Excellence Award. The new award honours two outstanding Team BC athletes at every Canada Games with a $2,500 bursary. Battersby is a Global Vision International volunteer and recently travelled to India as part of a project to renovate a playground at a primary school. According to Team BC she also donates countless of fundraising hours for humanitarian aid projects and volunteers in local regattas by organizing and maintaining equipment.

“At each regatta, I become more determined to race my hardest,” said Battersby. “I also plan on continuing my leadership and involvement in improving standards of live worldwide.”

Battersby will start a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Victoria next year with a focus on wildlife biology.

Sidney’s Ivy Elling Quaintance earned a bronze medal in Single Sculls rowing and got silver in Quadruple Sculls.

— with files from Team BC