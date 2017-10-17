Sidney Fine Art Show draws thousands to Mary Winspear Centre

The Sidney Fine Art Show kicked off the annual Saanich Peninsula ArtSea Festival over the Oct. 13 to 15 weekend.
Thousands of art lovers visited the Show held a the Mary Winspear Centre. Some were there to see what kind of art made the cut in their year’s juried event, and others perused the work to gain inspiration of their own.
This is a small photo collection of some of the works on display at the Show.
The ArtSea Festival continues this month with public studio tours and more.
For details, visit www.cacsp.com.
