Sidney Fine Art Show draws thousands to Mary Winspear Centre

The Sidney Fine Art Show kicked off the annual Saanich Peninsula ArtSea Festival over the Oct. 13 to 15 weekend.

Thousands of art lovers visited the Show held a the Mary Winspear Centre. Some were there to see what kind of art made the cut in their year’s juried event, and others perused the work to gain inspiration of their own.

This is a small photo collection of some of the works on display at the Show.

The ArtSea Festival continues this month with public studio tours and more.

For details, visit www.cacsp.com.

Viewers take in a variety of art work at this year’s Sidney Fine Art Show Oct; 13 to 15 at the Mary Winspear Centre. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

Artist John Robinson’s Finito Mundi drew a lot of attention for its detailed attention to people and animals, aboard an ark. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

Artist Steve Milroy’s Happy Little Tree is a tribute to public television painter Bob Ross. (Steven Heywood/News staff)