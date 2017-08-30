Sidney Street Market had a busy season

Organizers of the annual Sidney Street Market say the season may have been one of the busiest on record.

The market ends for the summer on Thursday, August 31 and, despite some early weather challenges, Laurie McDermid of West Coast Impressions, says the skies improved — as did visitor turnout.

“Participation was good,” she wrote in an email to the News Review, “and it included many new members. Numbers are not possible to estimate, but by all accounts, it looked to be one of the busiest for visitors, in all the years we can recall.”

The annual summer market has been held every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. from May 18 to Aug. 31. The market hours were extended over the Canada Day week — as part of the Town of Sidney’s extensive Canada 150 celebrations.

The market draws thousands of people to Sidney’s Beacon Avenue every summer, to take in music performances, street performers, food booths and a wide variety of stall vendors. The market transforms a portion of the downtown core into a pedestrian mall.

“It has been another very successful season, for all involved,” McDermid said.

