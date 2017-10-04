Sooke Film Awareness Night puts spotlight on international clothing industry

The international fashion and clothing industry comes under scrutiny at the next Sooke Film Awareness Night.

The Oct. 18 event features the film The True Cost plus a fair clothing fair a Edward Milne Community School theatre.

The True Cost is about the clothing industry. While the price of clothing has decreased over the past 10 years, the human and environmental costs have grown dramatically.

Filmed in countries all over the world, from the brightest runways to the darkest slums and featuring interviews with fair fashion mavens such as Stella McCartney and Livia Firth, The True Cost asks viewers to consider: who pays the price for our clothing?

In order to provide moviegoers with ideas for alternatives to mass-produced cheap but unscrupulous clothing, the film will be preceded by a fair clothing fair in the theatre foyer.

The fair features upcyclers and purveyors of used and vintage clothing from Sooke and beyond.

For those unfamiliar with the term, Upcyclers reuse discarded clothing, objects or materials to create an article such as clothing, quilts or footwear, of equal or greater value than the original. For an updated list of fair participants and their contacts go to awarenessfilmnight.ca.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. for browsing at the fair, film will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is by donation.