Sooke Labour Day weekend filled with family activities

Museum exhibit, a hockey game, even a walk in the woods on tap.

Labour Day. It’s the last official long weekend of summer.

And if you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we have a few suggestions.

• Saturday – Sooke Country Market swings its doors open at 10 a.m. with its weekly offering of fruits, vegetables, baking and other goodies. The market is located at the corner of Otter Point and Eustace roads.

Once you’ve done shopping, head over to Whiffin Spit where the Sooke Community Arts Council hosts the annual Beach Art competition. It’s open to everyone. The only criteria? Your beach art creation can only be items found on the seashore. Registration begins at 11 a.m.

The Seeking Salmon exhibit continues at Sooke Region Museum throughout the weekend. Museum times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sunday – Capital Regional District Parks staff is offering a guided walk through East Sooke Park Regional Park. Meet at the Aylard Farm parking lot at 1 p.m.

If you want to get an early taste of winter, the Junior A hockey Victoria Grizzlies play the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in an exhibition tilt at SEAPARC arena. Game time is 2 p.m.

• Out of town – Classic and new blues fans alike can put on their dancing shoes to enjoy the Blues Bash this Labour Day weekend at Ship Point at Victoria’s Inner Harbour. The three-day event is back with live blues and R&B starting at noon Saturday and continuing into Monday.

One of the oldest agricultural fairs in Western Canada takes place at the Saanich Fairgrounds. The Saanich Fair runs from Saturday to Monday. For Fair details, please go online to www.saanichfair.ca.