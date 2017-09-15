Sooke teacher offers to shave head if students raise $10,000 for Tour De Rock

Edward Milne Community School teacher Angus McCowan is on the cutting block – or at least his hair is.

As the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock begins next week, EMCS students are hoping to raise $10,000

Should the students raise enough money, McCowan, who has been growing his luscious locks out for the past two years, has offered to shave his head.

“To me it’s just part of being a positive role model, showing these kids that getting involved, doing things for the community and doing things for larger causes are all for a good purpose,” McCowan said.

McCowan is not afraid of losing his hair, and just wants to motivate the students.

“Everyone has a relationship with cancer one way or another, so when the cause was presented before me and I found out there was something I could do to help that cause, I was all over it.,” he said. “Anything I can do to get involved and help is always worth while.”

The 1,100 km tour begin on Sept. 23 in Port Alice and ends in Victoria on Oct. 6. Police officers have done this tour every year since 1998, and have raised more than $22 million for pediatric cancer research and programs.

This year’s Tour de Rock team is made up of 24 members who are not only police officers, bet media, firefighters, paramedics and community advocates.

EMCS vice-principal Todd Powell said when he announced that McCowan was willing to shave his head, several students offered to shave theirs as well.

“That truly shows the spirit of Sooke,” Powell said. “It shows how willing and connected these students are with their community.”

Last year the school raised about $7,000 for Tour de Rock, but Powell expects that amount to be higher this year.

EMCS is planning a big event around Tour de Rock on Oct. 4 at 2:20 pm, where the riders will stop at the school along the way to do a meet and greet with the community.

“Sooke’s an incredibly supportive, close-knit community that gets overlooked for a lot of things, and so when the opportunity presented itself, I thought this was the perfect chance to showcase what Sooke is able to do,” Powell said.

To donate to Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock, visit convio.cancer.ca.



