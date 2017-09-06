Student volunteers host garage sale for Cops for Cancer

Oak Bay High student volunteers are ready for more after their successful car wash Aug. 19. Students got down to business scrubbing dirty cars under sunny skies, raising approximately $3,000 send children with cancer to summer camp. This weekend, the team of volunteers hosts its second fundraiser for Cops for Cancer at Oak Bay High.

Donations are needed to make the event possible. Students encourage any with items to give to drop off their donations at the high school’s back parking lot off Cranmore Rd. between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8. Pick-up and delivery is available at 778-679-8997. No large furniture, mattresses or large appliances will be accepted.

The garage sale will run between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 9.