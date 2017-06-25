Summer book sale sizzles in Saanich library

The Big Summer Reading Booksale organized by the Friends of the Greater Victoria Public Library, continues through Sunday, after starting Saturday night.

Its central event takes places Sunday afternoon, when residents can purchase all the books they want for $10. That part of the sale starts at 1:15 p.m.

“It’s a perfect chance for families to stack up on kids books for summer reading,” Irwin Henderson, a volunteer with Friends of GVPL, told the Saanich News earlier.

The sale kicked off Saturday evening with a $3 early bird admission from 5 to 8 p.m.

Carol Martin, past president of the Friends of Greater Victoria Public Library, said Sunday morning that the early bird sale Saturday raised over $2,200.

The Big Summer Reading Booksale is the smaller of the Friends’ two annual sales, with a much bigger one held at Pearkes in the fall.

Hardcovers are $2.50, soft covers $2, pocketbooks 50 cents, children’s and teen hardcovers $1, with children’s board books, kids and teen soft covers all for 50 cents.

Those same prices apply for the Sunday morning (free admission) sale from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m, followed by the $10-all-you-can-take sale.