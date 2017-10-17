Teal Pumpkin Project map grows

Residents add their addresses to create safe routes for kids with food allergies this Halloween

Oak Bay’s Sullivan Johnston loves his teal pumpkin. While he may not hit the streets this year for Halloween, mom Sarah Johnston spreads awarness of the Teal Pumkin campaign to create a safer trick-or-treat experience for all kids with food allergies. (Sarah Johnston photo)

Oak Bay mom Sarah Johnston is impressed with the turnout for the Teal Pumpkin Project across Victoria.

When she first added her home in Oak Bay to the online map, it was the only one. Nearly two weeks ahead of Halloween, there are more than a dozen for parents to see online.

“Parents can go on there and plan a safe route using the houses that have indicated they’re participating,” said Johnston.

She became aware of the project that aims to have a safe and fun Halloween for all, after her son was diagnosed with some severe allergies. The Teal Pumpkin Project

Under the Teal Pumpkin Project, homes with allergy-friendly, non-food treats, put out a teal pumpkin or poster to let parents and trick-or-treaters know.

“People were doing it just because they were aware of allergies in their life,” Johnston said. “Now it’s being more formalized in a way with the Teal Pumpkin project.”

She was at Galey Farm last weekend, helping people understand the project, and even registered some homes to the online map.

“I’m really impressed by the willingness of Victoria to jump on board with this project,” she said. “The feedback we received at Galey Farms was ‘what a great idea.’ That was really heartwarming.”

She promotes the project at Galey Farms again Oct. 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There Rob Galey even has some real life teal-ish pumpkins.

“They’re beautiful. They’re greeny-bluey pumpkins,” Johnston said.

Another alternative also arose from the early media attention, Fired Up! a paint your own ceramics studio on Fort Street, got behind the project.

“If you go in and paint a pumpkin you get entered to win a $50 gift card for there,” Johnston said. “Some people were concerned over the environmental impact of painting a pumpkin.”

Johnston will also be at the Fort and Foul Bay Save on Foods on Oct. 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At both events, she’ll bring her ready-made bags with glow sticks, tattoos, toys and other non-food items available by donation to get a household ready for the big night.

Visit facebook.com/tealpumkinprojectvictoriabc/ to learn more about the project.

Visit foodallergy.org/education-awareness/teal-pumpkin-project/map to register your home.

