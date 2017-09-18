The Colwood Seaside Festival in photos

Hundreds of people showed up to take in the sights and sounds of the Colwood Seaside Festival at Fort Rodd Hill on Sunday. The event included live entertainment, demonstrations, dress up, arts and crafts, horse-drawn carriage rides, and guided tours of the historic site.

Two-year-old Kaydon Kohlman tries out his lacrosse skills at the Victoria Shamrocks booth at the Colwood Seaside Festival at Fort Rodd Hill Sunday. Hundreds of people didn’t let the ran dampen their spirits as they toured the historic site, visited booths and enjoyed entertainment. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Two-year-old Sasha Dunkley from View Royal plays dress up during the Colwood Seaside Festival at Fort Rodd Hill on Sunday. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Rosalie Boillat makes socks out of nylon sock wool during the Colwood Seaside Festival at Fort Rodd Hill on Sunday. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Four-and-a-half-year-old Wesley Lee pretends to drive a 1942 Jeep during the Colwood Seaside Festival at Fort Rodd Hill on Sunday. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)