Tod Creek Watershed open house on Saturday

The Peninsula Streams Society (PSS) is hosting a Tod Creek Watershed panel and information session on restoration and progress this Saturday at the Unitarian Church (5575 West Saanich Rd.).
PSS hopes to alleviate concerns by area residents regarding the stocking of coho salmon into Prospect Lake, as well as educate local residents about the Tod Creek Watershed’s history, current projects and future plans.
There are currently many restoration projects being undertaken in Tod Watershed, said PSS executive coordinator Ian Bruce. That includes conservation of headwaters at Maltby Lake, restoration projects on the flats, Tod mainstream and tributaries, fish-way installation on Butchart’s Dam, fish monitoring, beach restoration in Tod Inlet, and ongoing riparian habitat improvement projects.
Earlier this year members of the Prospect Lake Preservation Society expressed concern that by introducing salmon, the level of Prospect Lake, which is artificially raised by a dam, may be lowered to ensure salmon have access to Tod Creek and the ocean.
However, Bruce said that’s not necessarily the case.
“The juvenile salmon will ‘residualize’ and will go [to sea] when they can go.”
The Tod Watershed Open House is this Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
There’s also 14 tickets left for the Tod Creek Watershed Bus Tour upcoming on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.