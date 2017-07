The 2017 Tour de Rock team, including Black Press rider Arnold Lim, challenges Mount Washington in episode e of his video blog.

Arnold Lim and the Tour de Rock team took on Mount Washington in a training ride in preparation for the 1000-km journey down Vancouver Island raising money for children with cancer. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

The 2017 Tour de Rock team, including Black Press rider Arnold Lim, battle the Mount Washington in their most challenging hill climb training for the Canadian Cancer Society’s Cops for Cancer, Tour de Rock.

Lim and 23 other riders will ride more than 1,000 km down Vancouver Island raising money for children with paediatric cancer.

