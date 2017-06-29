Triathlon raises $31,000 for Victoria sexual assault centre

More than 150 participants, ranging in age from six to 65 years old, took part in the triathlon.

The 24th annual Triathlon of Compassion raised $31,000 to support survivors of sexual assault and childhood sexual abuse in Victoria. Contributed photo.

More than 150 participants, ranging in age from six to 65 years old, took part in the triathlon last Sunday and raised $11,000 more than their original goal of $20,000 in support of the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre.

For the past 35 years the centre has provided a range of services for survivors of sexual assault and childhood sexual abuse, including a crisis line, counselling, victim and clinic services and youth-led prevention.

