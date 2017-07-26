Tribal Journeys reach Saanich Peninsula

First Nations from Washington state arrived by canoe in Tsawout territory the morning of July 26

First Nations bands from Washington state arrived at Tsawout Spit as part of the annual Tribal Journeys July 26.

Bands set out at 4 a.m. to avoid bad winds but experienced smooth canoeing to the Saanich Peninsula, where the first canoes arrived before 10 a.m. and the last in the evening.

Romaine Underwood of the Tsawout First Nation drummed and sang in greeting for the morning canoes, before each band asked formal permission to come ashore.

The Washington State bands, along with Tsawout First Nations, were scheduled to continue the Tribal Journeys Thursday morning after a night of traditional festivities.

They are expected to make stops at other First Nations communities on thier way to Campbell River.