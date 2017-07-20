Unveiling ceremony for Coast Salish artist Perry LaFortune’s WSÁNEĆWelcome Figure on July 21

Morgan Cross / News staff

Artist Perry LaFortune’s WSÁNEĆ Welcome Figure will be unveiled at 10 a.m. in Beacon Park on July 21 as part of Sidney’s year-long Canada 150 celebration. LaFortune is a Tsawout artist who has completed several major projects since he began carving in 1976. He works in a contemporary Coast Salish style on a variety of pieces, including jewellery, masks and sculptures. First Nations singers will kick off the unveiling of the Welcome Figure Friday before addresses are made by LaFortune, his band’s Chief Harvey Underwood among other local chiefs, Mayor Steve Price, MP for Saanich-Gulf Islands Elizabeth May and MLA for Saanich North and the Gulf Islands Adam Olsen. A witness ceremony will be coordinated by LaFortune and his band.

Included in Sidney’s Canada 150 celebrations were June’s street market, children’s carnival and Sidney Days, among others. The red and white street banners remain hung and a souvenir program will be released at the end of this year featuring everything Canada 150-related that took place in Sidney.

Everyone is invited to the unveiling of the Welcome Figure on Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m., which honours collaboration between communities.

