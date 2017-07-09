Uptown to host Chalk Art Festival

The chalk art festival is coming to Uptown shopping centre this summer.

The first annual Uptown Chalk Art Festival is set for Aug. 25 to 27. Uptown will close off a large section of the upper level, next to Whole Foods, to create the event venue for local and visiting street painters, including 3D chalk artists.

The three-day event, which is free, will feature a kid’s chalk zone, an entertainment stage, live artist demonstrations and food vendors.

“We’ll be welcoming many talented chalk artists to join us for our first annual Uptown Chalk Art Festival,” said Kristy Lowes, marketing director, Uptown. “We’re very excited to see their beautiful artwork in the theme of Canada 150 come to life.”

“We love hosting events at Uptown, in part because we have a unique outdoor venue that’s ideal for welcoming visitors of all ages,” said Lowes.

Uptown hosts an annual Christmas fair and has wanted to create a summer event for some time, Lowes added.

“…We’re delighted to invite the community to join us to watch these talented artists create their works.”

