UVic computer science keeps seniors in the technology loop

Free computer courses for seniors start Oct. 28 at the University of Victoria. (Robert Lee photo)

Robert Lee

News contributor

The University of Victoria’s Computer Science Department welcomes interested seniors to attend a series of free workshops to learn more about the digital world.

These courses are designed for community members 60 years or older with little or no prior experience with computers. The sessions cover Google and search engines; email; Facebook, Twitter, and the concept of social media; Microsoft Word and more.

Each session will have a component on online privacy and outline steps to on how to stay secure in the online world. If time permits, there will be a short question period at the end of each session. We welcome suggestions for future content and improvements.

The sessions are Saturdays 10 to 11:30 a.m. from Oct. 28 to Nov. 18 and Jan. 13 and Feb. 10, 2018 in the Engineering and Computer Science building, rooms ECS 250 and ECS 258.

Pre-registration is not required. Enter through the north entrance, facing away from Ring Road. Attendees can bring their own laptops or use the computers available.

If you are a student and would like to volunteer visit bit.ly/UVicSeniors.

For more information about the sessions visit uvic.ca/engineering/computerscience/community.

editor@oakbaynews.com