Victoria choir looking for new members

The Gettin’ Higher Choir is putting out the call for new members and no music reading or choir experience is required.

Cathy Baker and Dick Jackson will lead various sessions this month, from noon-hour practices every Tuesday, to Thursday evenings from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. All drop-in sessions are held at the Church of Truth, 111 Superior St. and the fee is $6.

The music selection ranges from folk and popular music to spirituals, African freedom songs, rounds and chants. Attendees will receive information about the upcoming fall and spring seasons. For more information, call Dick Jackson at 250-220-6117 or send an email to dick@gettinhigherchoir.ca.

