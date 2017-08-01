Victoria fundraising efforts ramping up for wildfire victims

United Way, James Bay Pub, one of many raising funds

United Ways across the province, including United Way Greater Victoria, are doing their part to help residents affected by wildfires in the Interior.

The recently launched United for B.C. Wildfire Recovery is a national fundraising initiative preparing for the recovery and rebuilding of communities through B.C.

Funds raised will be used for social needs like helping residents find permanent housing, food assistance, trauma and mental health supports, and rebuilding social infrastructure to meeting community needs once the fires die down and residents return home.

“When we move from that emergency response to that recovery piece, it’s important that it will be an on-going effort. We want to be sure there’s a vehicle for people to support and make donations through United Way,” said Patricia Jelinski, CEO of the United Way Greater Victoria.

“We have people in Victoria who have friends and family who live in the Interior. We are a large national movement so it gives us the opportunity to really come together as a provincial entity. It makes sense that we would work on this and act together.”

Once donations are received, United Ways around B.C., will determine which community investments will receive funds.

For more information visit unitedforbcwildfires.ca. Wildfire victims can also find further support with United Way’s BC211 online resource.

Others are also doing their part to raise money for wildfire victims as well.

Sysco Victoria, Irene’s Bakery, Island’s West Produce and the James Bay Inn Pub are hosting a fundraiser at the pub on Government Street on Wednesday, Aug. 2 (today). It costs $5 for a burger, and all proceeds will go the Canadian Red Cross.

kendra.wong@vicnews.com