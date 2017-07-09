Victoria Pride Week winds up in style with parade and festival

The best is always saved for last during Victoria Pride Week.
Locals and tourists lined Government and Belleville streets Sunday morning to watch the annual Pride Parade, where LGBTQ and straight participants alike walked, rode and danced in a musical, fun-filled celebration of accepting and loving people for who they are.
The parade wound its way to MacDonald Park, where the 2017 Pride Festival offered up food, entertainment, games and vendor stalls. Thousands of attendees took in the activities, which created a carnival-like atmosphere.
The annual event is staged by the Victoria Pride Society with numerous community partners and sponsors. The day winds up with the Pride wrap-up party at Paparazzi Nightclub starting at 8 p.m. tonight (July 9).
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence ready for today's Pride Parade. Action starts at 11am on Government Street. #yyj #prideparade #victoria pic.twitter.com/FIna47eJc1— Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) July 9, 2017