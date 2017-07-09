Victoria resident Monique Griffin, 7, smiles at her good fortune at collecting a pair of balloon octopi at the Victoria Pride Festival on Sunday in MacDonald Park. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Victoria Pride Week winds up in style with parade and festival

Wrap-up party tonight at Paparazzi Nightclub on Broad Street

The best is always saved for last during Victoria Pride Week.

Locals and tourists lined Government and Belleville streets Sunday morning to watch the annual Pride Parade, where LGBTQ and straight participants alike walked, rode and danced in a musical, fun-filled celebration of accepting and loving people for who they are.

The parade wound its way to MacDonald Park, where the 2017 Pride Festival offered up food, entertainment, games and vendor stalls. Thousands of attendees took in the activities, which created a carnival-like atmosphere.

The annual event is staged by the Victoria Pride Society with numerous community partners and sponsors. The day winds up with the Pride wrap-up party at Paparazzi Nightclub starting at 8 p.m. tonight (July 9).

Members of Bucan Bucan perform at the Victoria Pride Festival on Sunday in MacDonald Park. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

RCMP Const. Jill Bonnet grimaces as she slides down her perch toward the water, after a pitched softball hits the target at the Cops for Cancer dunk-a-cop booth at the Victoria Pride Festival in MacDonald Park on Sunday. Bonnet works out Island District headquarters in Victoria and is one of 24 riders participating in this year’s Tour de Rock. Find out more at tourderock.ca. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Volunteers with Last Door, a men’s residential addictions and recovery centre in New Westminster, were on hand pasing along information and guidance at the Victoria Pride Festival on Sunday. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

