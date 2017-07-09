Victoria Pride Week winds up in style with parade and festival

Victoria resident Monique Griffin, 7, smiles at her good fortune at collecting a pair of balloon octopi at the Victoria Pride Festival on Sunday in MacDonald Park. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

The best is always saved for last during Victoria Pride Week.

Locals and tourists lined Government and Belleville streets Sunday morning to watch the annual Pride Parade, where LGBTQ and straight participants alike walked, rode and danced in a musical, fun-filled celebration of accepting and loving people for who they are.

The parade wound its way to MacDonald Park, where the 2017 Pride Festival offered up food, entertainment, games and vendor stalls. Thousands of attendees took in the activities, which created a carnival-like atmosphere.

The annual event is staged by the Victoria Pride Society with numerous community partners and sponsors. The day winds up with the Pride wrap-up party at Paparazzi Nightclub starting at 8 p.m. tonight (July 9).

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence ready for today's Pride Parade. Action starts at 11am on Government Street. #yyj #prideparade #victoria pic.twitter.com/FIna47eJc1 — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) July 9, 2017

Members of Bucan Bucan perform at the Victoria Pride Festival on Sunday in MacDonald Park. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

RCMP Const. Jill Bonnet grimaces as she slides down her perch toward the water, after a pitched softball hits the target at the Cops for Cancer dunk-a-cop booth at the Victoria Pride Festival in MacDonald Park on Sunday. Bonnet works out Island District headquarters in Victoria and is one of 24 riders participating in this year’s Tour de Rock. Find out more at tourderock.ca. Don Descoteau/Victoria News