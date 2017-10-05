Victoria Zombie Walk unleashes on downtown streets

All manner of the undead congregate to search for brains and blood

The Victoria Zombie Walk 2017 hits the streets of downtown, starting at Centennial Square, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. Facebook photo

The night of the living dead returns this Saturday (Oct. 7) as zombies, werewolves and ghouls roam the streets for Victoria’s Zombie Walk.

Even if you’re still in the land of the living, Umbrella Corp. West Coast Operations invites you to transform into your most horrifying self, and join the hundreds of fellow undead as they soldier through downtown streets looking for blood and brains.

It’s Thanksgiving and zombies are hungry too.

Meet your fellow horrors at 3 p.m. in Centennial Square, but leave the fireworks, guns and crossbows at home. And don’t get your blood on any unsuspecting humans.

Finish off the evening at the Roxy Theatre on Quadra Street for Wake of the Dead, a chance to catch George A. Romero’s original ‘Dead Trilogy’ on the big screen. Night of the Living Dead plays at 5 p.m. followed by Dawn of the Dead at 7 p.m. and Day of the Dead at 10 p.m.

Get your movie tickets here.

