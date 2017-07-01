Victoria’s Cook Street Village community BBQ cooking up a good time

Lisa Helps (foreground, left) helps prepare hamburgers and hot dogs during the annual Cook Street Community barbeuce last summer. The event rolls around again next Sunday (July 9) in the Cook Street Village. Victoria News file photo

Tim Collins/Victoria News

The public is invited this Sunday (July 9) to the seventh annual Cook Street Village Activity Centre community barbecue.

The free event starts at 11 a.m. and runs to 2 p.m. Festivities will start with the rumble of Taiko drummers leading into an eclectic mix of free entertainment on the main stage. Thai dancers and singers Max Stern and Patrick Smith will perform, as will representatives of the Songhees Nation. Molly Raher Newman makes an appearance in her captivating role as Emily Carr.

Cycling Without Age will be on hand to give tri-shaw rides for people of all ages, and for the youngsters, or simply the young at heart, Children’s Corner has crafts, face painting, games and more.

Of course no barbecue is complete without hot dogs and hamburgers. Guest grillers this year include Victoria MP Murray Rankin, Mayor Lisa Helps and Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe.

A luxury raffle will offer attendees a chance to win a number of big-ticket items, including a television, microwave oven, gift certificates to local eateries and more. The event will also feature the craft work of the activity centre’s Busy Hands Boutique.

All of these events and activities are designed to raise both funds for and awareness of the Cook Street Activity Centre at 380 Cook St. Whether it’s a snooker tournament, pickle ball games, concerts, fitness classes or just a great meal with friends, the centre has something for everyone, according to executive director Carol Turnbull.

“We love the ability to bring people together to enjoy good food and good company, and this event gives all the people who use the centre the chance to do both. The Cook Street neighbourhood is such a fantastic place and we love that we can give back to the community by providing this event,” said Turnbull.

More information on the community barbecue and the sponsors who have made it possible, as well as a schedule of upcoming events can be found at cookstreetvillageactivitycentre.com.

editor@vicnews.com