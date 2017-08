Residents and guests celebrate summer with food and music

Residents and visitors enjoyed charcuterie et vin at Carlton House of Oak Bay’s French Country Lunch with music by local violinist Ryan Howland.

Residents and guests were invited to take part in a French countryside-themed lunch at Carlton House Aug. 16.

