VIDEO: PTSD fundraiser rolls through B.C.

Dozens of riders rolled through B.C. to raise funds for post-traumatic stress disorder on Sunday.

The Rolling Barrage, which kicked off its journey in Newofoundland on Aug. 4, arrived in Victoria early this evening.

Founded by Military Minds Inc., the ride seeks to raise both awareness and money to help veterans, active members and first responders struggling with PTSD.

“We did a tire dip in the Atlantic Ocean, we’ve travelled across the country and here we are [Sunday] morning in Chilliwack,” said president Scott Casey. The riders dipped their tires in the Pacific Ocean at about 5 p.m. before celebrating the end of their trip at the Sandman Signature Hotel.

“The support has been great. People have been coming out, lining the highways,” said Casey. Some have even joined in.

“We’ve had over 800 riders across Canada and we started with eight.”

