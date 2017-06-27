Walk on the Wild Side in 2017’s Summer Reading Club

Bookworms Clancy and Nova Lisson with a few top reading picks for the 2017 Summer Reading Club. (Morgan Cross photo) Clancy and Nova Lisson show off the colourful artwork for the 2017 Summer Reading Club’s “Walk on the Wild Side” theme, illustrated by Darlene Gait. (Morgan Cross photo) Bookworms Clancy and Nova Lisson with a few top reading picks for the 2017 Summer Reading Club. (Morgan Cross photo)

Each summer, approximately 8000 young readers participate in the Summer Reading Club hosted by the Greater Victoria Library (GVPL). This year, kids 12 and under are invited to pick up their record, grab a good book (or pile of books) and take a Walk on the Wild Side. The Oak Bay branch brought in an impressive 1300 young readers last year, the most out of any other library in the Greater Victoria region, and hopes to see the same turnout this year.

Seasoned club members Nova Lisson and younger sister Clancy will be back on the last day of school to check out some common favourites, including the lengthy Magic Treehouse series by Mary Pope Osborne which releases A Big Day for Baseball this August.

“I like lots of books, but I like Greetings from Somewhere and Magic Treehouse books [most],” said Nova. Clancy will follow in her older sister’s footsteps with the Magic Treehouse series, as well as Dav Pilkey’s Captain Underpants and The Worst Witch by Jill Murphy.

Andrew Lisson, father to the girls, says they read all year long, but the Summer Reading Club is extra special. The family doesn’t miss a year, registering even last summer before heading to Australia on vacation.

GVPL CEO Maureen Sawa says the reading club aims “to improve reading proficiency and serve as a bridge between the end and beginning of the school year, so kids don’t fall behind in their learning and development.” The club helps young people beat the summer “slump” and maintain their skills by reading for pleasure.

Readers this year will be awarded a prize such as a swimming pass, pizza coupon or bookmark every seven days they read for 15 to 20 minutes. In August, winners will be announced and can choose between a book or a medal provided by the RBC Foundation.

The Summer Reading Club is funded by the nonprofit Friends of the Library and sponsored by the RBC Foundation, Island Link Library System, Young Canada Works and the BC Ministry of Education. 2017’s reading club illustrations have been contributed by contemporary Coast Salish First Nations artist Darlene Gait.

Various science and arts drop-in programs will also be available throughout the summer. The summer guide can be found at www.gvpl.ca. Registration for the reading program opens June 29 online at www.kidssrc.libraries.coop or at 250-940-4875.

editor@oakbaynews.com