WATCH: Black vulture spotted in Metchosin

The rare bird is believed to be the one that escaped from a centre in Duncan

A black vulture has been spotted in Metchosin and it’s causing quite a stir. (Photo courtesy of Taylor Mar)

A rare bird is attracting a lot of attention in Metchosin and speculation about the creature has social media buzzing, just in time for Halloween.

A black vulture has been spotted several times during the past two weeks in Metchosin, often joined by wild turkey vultures which are common in the area. The black vulture is identifiable by the colouring around its beak and eyes and is traditionally found in the southern United States, Mexico and South America.

According to a post from the Rocky Point Bird Observatory, a sighting of the bird at the end of last month was only the sixth documented record in the entire province and the first for Greater Victoria.

Needless to say, birders in the area have been on high alert, trying to spot the feathered creature.

The response from residents prompted The Raptors, a wildlife sanctuary in Duncan, to share more details about the bird’s origins.

According to them, the bird is from a flock that were injured and non-releasable and was in their care all the way from that state of Georgia. But it turned out one of the birds could fly and decided to ‘release’ itself from the centre.

The centre also offered an apology to birders that believed it was a wild black vulture but hope the community continues to watch over it and keep track of its progress.

But there is a slim chance the vulture spotted in Metchosin is a different bird.

