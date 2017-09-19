Weekend bottle drive boosts Cops for Cancer fundraising in Oak Bay

Oak Bay High students canvas local neighborhoods fundraising for the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock just as the tour leaves this weekend.

The students on the C4C campaign host a bottle drive Sept. 23 at Oak Bay High, raising funds for the school’s Cops for Cancer campaign. Students will canvas and bottle donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd.

Students gear up for their big head shave event, set for Sept. 26, invariably featuring leg waxes and community leaders getting pie in the face, all as a fundraiser for the C4C campaign.

The 20th annual Tour de Rock begins Sept. 23, when the team of 24 departs for a 1,000 kilometre, two-week bicycle journey down Vancouver Island, raising money for pediatric cancer research and support programs.

Cheer the riders Sept. 23 as they head off to Port Alice and the beginning of the Canadian Cancer Society’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock.

The team of police and other first responders leave from Admirals Walk by Coast Capital Savings and Thrifty Foods around 7:30 a.m.

2017 Tour de Rock itinerary

. Saturday, September 23- Travel by vehicle, Port Alice

. Sunday, September 24 – Port Alice, Port Hardy, Port McNeill 97km

. Monday, September 25 – Port McNeill, Woss, Sayward 140km

. Tuesday, September 26 – Sayward, Campbell River 74km

. Wednesday September 27 – Campbell River, Comox Valley 60km

. Thursday September 28 – Comox Valley, Qualicum/Parksville 81km

. Friday September 29 – Parksville, Port Alberni 51km

. Saturday September 30 – Port Alberni, Ucluelet 102km

. Sunday October 1 – Tofino, Nanaimo 35km

. Monday October 2 – Nanaimo, Ladysmith, Chemainus 48km

. Tuesday October 3 – Chemainus, Lake Cowichan, Duncan 81km

. Wednesday October 4 – Duncan, Shawnigan Lake, Mill Bay, Sooke, Westshore 78km

. Thursday, October 5- Oak Bay/Victoria, Sidney 40km

. Friday, October 6 – Esquimalt, Saanich, Victoria 40km

. Friday, October 6- Spirit Square Finale

