Weekend hit list of things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

The 13th annual Jaguar Club Car Show fills Windsor Park on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s event will also feature a Concours d’élégance, in which some cars will be judged on condition and authenticity according to the rules of Jaguar Clubs of North America. In addition to that, Jaguar Victoria will have a display of all its current models out on the field, just for that extra bit of eye candy.

The 12th annual Sookapalooza is Saturday (July 29) at 17 Mile House Pub. Tickets are $20 and available at the pub.

Oak Bay Avenue bustles with tailfins, V8s and a whole lot of hot wheels Sunday. The Oak Bay Collector Car Festival revs its way back to the Avenue on Sunday, July 30, with around 300 classics, hot rods, exotics, sports cars, all fast, all weird, all cool, as far as the eye can see.

Inaugural bicycle music fest pedals into Victoria. Residents have the chance to put the pedal to the metal, literally, during Victoria’s first pedal-powered, mobile music festival this weekend.

This Sunday’s (July 30) Victoria Bicycle Music Festival features live performances by local musicians including Bousada, Vic Horvath, Pages from the Oak Tree and Megang, all using a sound system powered by bikes.

Aerial acrobats soar in Esquimalt. Aeriosa will do three performances July 28 and 29, starting at 6:30 p.m. and lasting until sunset in Saxe Point Park. As parking within the park is somewhat limited, attendees are encouraged to walk or cycle to the venue.

Sunday’s Gorge Swim Fest will mark 400 straight swim days for Caleb Kennedy. Gorge Swim Fest is July 30 from noon to 4 p.m.

BC Aviation Museum open house in North Saanich. This year’s BC Aviation Museum open house is Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is chock-full full of activities for young and old alike. Visit bcam.net.