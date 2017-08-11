Weekend hit list: Pet-a-palooza and blessing of the beasts to free concerts

The hamster-ball race will return to Sunday’s Cadboro Bay Day, one of several oversized inflatables that prove popular at the annual festival. Saanich News file photo

Monumental walks in Oak Bay – The first of two walks augmenting the First Nation exhibit at Oak Bay municipal hall this month is Friday, Aug. 11 (a second Aug. 25). Those interested in taking the walk can meet at municipal hall, 2167 Oak Bay Ave., on Aug. 11 and 25 at 11 a.m. The Resilience of the People exhibit opens at 10 a.m.

Star Gaze – on Aug. 11 from 8 p.m. to midnight at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historical Sites, serves up the beauty of the evening sky highlighted by this year’s Perseid meteor shower. Visitors will have a chance to peak through large telescopes at the fort, which provides a natural shield from neighbouring light pollution. Admission is free as part of Parks Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

Cadboro Bay Festival – Sixty tonnes of sand will arrive in Cadboro Bay Friday morning from the Cowichan Valley. Stop by Saturday to see sand sculptors as they carve away on the structure starting at about 9 or 10 a.m. on Saturday until about 8 p.m. Enjoy the festival Sunday. ON STAGE: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Cookeliedh (Celtic); 12:30 to 1:45 p.m.: Jazz Hounds; 1:45 to 3 p.m. Younger than Yesterday (Beatles-esque). Remember to bring a refillable water bottle as the CRD will have a water tank on hand to refill bottles.

Pet-a-polooza – held at at St. Ann’s Academy, highlight events include dock diving, a puppy stampede and wiener dog races. The free festival raises funds for Powell’s Just Love Animals Society through its sizeable list of sponsors and takes place on Aug. 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

2017 Coast Capital Insurance Auto Extravaganza – On Aug. 12 and 13, the Torque Masters car club is taking to the streets of Sidney with a selection of vehicles that is sure to delight car enthusiasts of every stripe.

Broadmead summer music – Summer Music comes to Broadmead Village every Saturday afternoon in August, with Los Gringos Locos performing latin jazz on Aug. 12 and Cookeilidh makes an encore performance from last year’s series to again fill the plaza with Celtic sounds Aug. 26.

Bowker Creek Brush Up – This annual art event runs Aug. 13 as part of the Oak Bay Arts and Culture Week. Visitors can enjoy painting, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood turning and photography, Sunday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Bowker Creek Park, 1700 Hampshire Rd.

Central Saanich church hosts annual Blessing of the Animals – All creatures, great and small, are welcome to a special blessing that is always popular with devout pet owners. Sunday, Aug. 13. at St. Stephen’s Church in Central Saanich Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. It’s an outdoor service at the historic church and grounds. There will be music, prayers and readings from scripture.

Raven Baroque at Willows Beach – Aug. 13 the 14-peice band performs a free concert at Willows in Oak Bay from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Be sure to bring blankets and a picnic.