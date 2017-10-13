Weekend hit list: Things to see and do in Greater Victoria

Aside from the haunted houses popping up, check out fundraisers, football, skating and toys

Saturday

TP the Town – This fundraiser crosses Greater Victoria and involves toilet paper donation. The event runs Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at participating Save-On Foods and Country Grocer locations.

Locations include:

• Country Grocer – Royal Oak, 4420 West Saanich Road

• Save On Foods – Saanich (Uptown), 3510 Blanshard Street

• Save On Foods – Fort and Foul Bay, 1950 Foul Bay Road

• Save On Foods – Westside Village, 172 Wilson Street

• Country Grocer – Esquimalt, 1153 Esquimalt Road

Scale model contest – Salvation Army Citadel, 4030 Douglas Street (north on Pat Bay Highway, near McKenzie) 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Ivy and Broom Bash – Friends of Uplands Park invite everyone to Oak Bay to defeat invasive plants. Bring tools and gloves or borrow theirs. Sign in at the registration table and become a Friend of Uplands Park for free. Refreshments 1 to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

The West Shore Rebels square off against Langley on their road to the Cullen Cup. Action gets underway at 7 p.m. in Westhills Stadium in Langford. The team is also hosting a food drive so bring a non-perishable food item.

Sunday

Ultimate Hobby and Toy Fair – Toy lovers will be in paradise Sunday as the Ultimate Hobby and Toy Fair comes to the field house at Pearkes Recreation Centre. The Toy Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with earlybirds admitted at 8 a.m. Regular entry is $5, while earlybird entry is $15 at the door and only $10 if you buy your ticket at Cherry Bomb Toys on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Panorama grand opening – The second rink at Panorama Recreation Centre reopens after its $2.2 million renovation. The fanfare runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1885 Forest Park Dr.