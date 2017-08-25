Weekend hitlist in Greater Victoria: RCMP musical ride highlights weekend that includes Greek Fest, Salmon Fest

Christopher Mavrikos serves up a delicious plate of lamb, greek salad, rice and bread at Greek Fest. The annual event, held at the Greek Community Hall, celebrates Greek heritage with food, music and dancing over two weekends. (Saanich News file photo)

Greek Fest – Greek Fest runs over the next two weekends across for Commonwealth Place.

Greek Fest runs Aug. 25 to 27 and again Sept. 1 to 4 at the Greek Community Centre, 4648 Elk Lake Dr. Admission is free to the 15th annual event that runs each day from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Salmon Fest – Beat the heat and indulge in west coast cuisine with ice-cream and salmon at Willows Beach Park, Aug. 27. Running 11 a.m. through 3 p.m., the Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion Foundation will host Salmon Fest, with $15 meals for adults and $10 meals for kids, including fries, coleslaw, salmon, buns, Jones soda and ice-cream sandwiches. Chef on the Run provides the coleslaw, Oak Bay Seafood the salmon, while ice-cream is handed out by Telus and tables lent by Oak Bay Parks, Recreation and Culture.

Our Home Port – Oak Bay Marina hosts Our Home Port, an open house to mark 55 years in the community. The event on Turkey Head Walkway at Oak Bay Marina, runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features boating skills demonstrations, kids activities, a barbecue, live music and demonstrations by local artists.

RCMP musical ride – RCMP musical ride performs twice this weekend in Greater Victoria. Equestrian performers will be in Topaz Park on Saturday, Royal Roads on Sunday. The performances, hosted by the Victoria Military Music Festival Society, begin at 1:30 p.m. in Topaz Park and the same time at Royal Roads University on Sunday. Both shows are free, but donations will be accepted to raise money for local charities.

Chalkfest – Victoria’s four-year-old Chalk Art Festival has a new look and at a new location this weekend, making its debut at Uptown shopping centre from Friday to Sunday.

Metis potluck – Learn about Metis culture at picnic in Sooke. The Metis Nation of Greater Victoria is hosting a potluck picnic and camping day at the Sooke River Camp Grounds this Saturday.

Feast of Fields – Ravenhill Herb Farm hosts Feast of Fields celebrating local food for the 20th consecutive year on Aug. 27. The annual local food celebration and fundraiser supporting sustainable agriculture returns to the home of their first event, Ravenhill Herb Farm in Saanichton on Aug. 27 from 1 – 4 p.m

