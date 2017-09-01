What to do this Labour Day weekend

Looking to fill your calendar this last long-weekend of summer? There’s lots to choose from.

Kick off the Labour Day long weekend at Langham Court Theatre with a Victoria Fringe Festival performance by Hawk Mom on Friday, Sept. 1.

A dark comedy, lolcow explores identity and isolation as a result of the digital age and is expected to follow in the footsteps of previous Hawk Mom performances, which have featured “big moments, big characters and big laughs.”

The show starts at 5:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. More information is available at intrepidtheatre.com.

Also that evening, take a trip to Butchart Gardens to hear roots-rock band Dirty Mountain play as part of the gardens’ Spectacular Summer Evenings concerts, which takes place each evening.

The show is included in admission to the gardens and begins at 8 p.m. Every night, a new concert will take place.

Greek Fest continues Sept. 1 through 4 at the Greek Community Centre, 4648 Elk Lake Dr. Admission is free to the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Until Sunday, the Gallery Art Show features small paintings by local artists, from “local landscapes to bold abstracts.” Admission is free to the show between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Coast Collective Art Gallery, 103-318 Wale Road.

Starting Sept. 2 and running until Monday is the Saanich Fair, celebrating its 149th year. The Labour Day weekend favourite salutes Canada in this year’s theme and features heritage breeds and seeds. The Fair runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Tickets can be purchased at the fair office at 1528 Stellys Cross Rd.

Victoria Y Volkssport hosts 5, 10 and 11km walks on Saturday. Participants will meet at Oak Bay Recreation Centre, 1975 Bee St., where registration begins at 9:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. start. For information, call 250-385-8519.

CRD Parks’ Amazing Race drop-in event at Beaver Lake Park runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

All ages are invited to take part in the event, which presents a “skill-testing” challenge and journey through the forest. A CRD Regional Parks naturalist will be on-site for information at the Beaver Lake Nature Centre off the main parking lot.

Heading downtown, Matt Schofield plays as part of Vancouver Island Blues Bash at Ship Point in the Inner Harbour at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday, Sept. 3 sees the Cougar Capers guided walk and talk with a CRD Regional Parks naturalist in East Sooke. Participants can learn about the life of a cougar during the free event, which starts at the kiosk in the Aylard Farm parking lot off Becher Bay Road at 1 p.m.

Horowitz &Mrs. Washington plays for its last time as part of Victoria Fringe Festival. The adult comedy by Henry Denker plays at 2 p.m., Berna Productions’ Black Box Theatre, 1461 Blanshard St.

CanUS Jazz Band plays with Patrick Boyle on trumpet and Al Pease on clarinet and tenor sax at 3 p.m., 753 View St.

That night, The Harpoonist &the Axe Murderer plus The Villanovas play in Vancouver Island Blues Bash at Ship Point. The four-piece band is known for its “gritty, blues-rock grooves,” previously performing with Mother Mother, Taj Mahal, Booker T Jones, and Serena Ryder.

Learn to Nordic pole walk Monday, Sept. 4 1:30 to 3 p.m. Pre-register for the event through linda4success@shaw.ca or call 250-920-4005. The walk takes place on Cook Street at Dallas Road.

Also Take the plunge at Oak Bay Recreation’s Last Swim of Summer Monday afternoon. For students heading to school Sept. 5, the swim offers one last celebration of summer between 3 and 5 p.m., and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.